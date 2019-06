Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) takes part in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) takes part in free practice at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Saturday, June 29, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) emerges from his car after qualifiers for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Saturday, June 29. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton saw himself relegated from the second to the fifth spot on the grid for the Austrian Grand Prix after stewards decided the five-time Formula One champion impeded Kimi Raikkonen in Saturday's first qualifying run.

The British driver finished second in Q3, behind Monaco's Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who turned in a blistering final drive to claim the second pole position of his career.