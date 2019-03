British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (L) AMG GP and German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Scuderia Ferrari shake hands before the start of a press conference ahead of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German driver Sebastian Vettel of the Ferrari team addresses the media during a press conference ahead of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

English driver Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team addresses the media during a press conference ahead of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Formula One race director Charlie Whiting delivers a press conference at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel led Formula One drivers in paying tribute to race director Charlie Whiting, who died on Thursday morning aged 66.

The Federation International de l’Automobile's F1 director suffered a pulmonary embolism three days before the inaugural race of the 2019 season in Melbourne, Formula One said in a statement.