Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) on Sunday won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the sixth time of his career, increasing his lead in the 2018 driver standings to 24 points ahead of his German rival Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).
Four-time world champion Hamilton started from pole and finished with a commanding 17.123-second lead over Vettel, 20 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (Ferrari), earning his second straight win and his fifth this season after 12 of 21 races.