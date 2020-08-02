British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after wining the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 2 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon/ Pool

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain inspects a puncture on his car after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, 02 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon/ Pool

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates on the podium after winning the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 2 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Frank Augstein / Pool

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas having a flat tyre during the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 2 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Andrew Boyers / Pool