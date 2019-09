Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (C) leads ahead of his teammate Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (R) after the start during the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

First placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP kisses the trophy during the award ceremony of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) emerged victorious on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix, extending his overall lead.

Mercedes extended its winning streak at the 5.848-kilometer Sochi Autodrom to six triumphs in as many races, since the return of the Russian GP to the F1 calendar in 2014.