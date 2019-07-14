Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton won Sunday the British Formula One Grand Prix held at the Silverstone circuit.
The current leader of the overall classification earned his 80th win of his career and his record sixth at Silverstone.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP sprays champagne on the podium as he celebrates winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain with John Owen (head of design at Mercedes AMG), Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP and Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GEOFF CADDICK
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the 2019 British Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Renault in action during the 2019 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari drives out of track during the 2019 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
