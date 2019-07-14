British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP sprays champagne on the podium as he celebrates winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain with John Owen (head of design at Mercedes AMG), Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP and Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GEOFF CADDICK

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 14 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the 2019 British Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Renault in action during the 2019 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ