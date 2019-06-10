British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (L) and German F1 driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (R) in action during the 2019 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 09 June 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (R) and German F1 driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) react on the podium after the 2019 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 09 June 2019. Hamilton won the 2019 Canada Grand Prix after Vettel was given a five-second penalty dropping him to second place. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates after winning the 2019 Canada Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 09 June 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (R) and German F1 driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) react on the podium after the 2019 Canada Formula One Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 09 June 2019. Hamilton won the 2019 Canada Grand Prix after Vettel was given a five-second penalty dropping him to second place. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Britain's Lewis Hamilton, driving for Mercedes, strengthened his lead in Formula 1 racing this season on Sunday by - albeit amid controversy - winning the Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh of the year, at the Gilles Villeneuve racing circuit in Montreal.

Although Germany's Sebastian Vettel - who had secured the pole position driving for Ferrari on Saturday - crossed the finish line first on Sunday, he was hit with a five-second penalty for making what was deemed to be a dangerous re-entry onto the track on Lap 48, with 22 laps remaining, a move that was reviewed by race authorities before the penalty was imposed.