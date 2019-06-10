Britain's Lewis Hamilton, driving for Mercedes, strengthened his lead in Formula 1 racing this season on Sunday by - albeit amid controversy - winning the Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh of the year, at the Gilles Villeneuve racing circuit in Montreal.
Although Germany's Sebastian Vettel - who had secured the pole position driving for Ferrari on Saturday - crossed the finish line first on Sunday, he was hit with a five-second penalty for making what was deemed to be a dangerous re-entry onto the track on Lap 48, with 22 laps remaining, a move that was reviewed by race authorities before the penalty was imposed.