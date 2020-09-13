British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany at the race track in Mugello, Italy 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Jennifer Lorenzini

Thai Formula One driver Alexander Albon of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reacts after the Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany at the race track in Mugello, Italy 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Luca Bruno

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas leads the pack of cars during the Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany at the race track in Mugello, Italy 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Jennifer Lorenzini

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari reacts during the Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany at the race track in Mugello, Italy 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Claudio Giovannini

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (R) leaves after a crash during the Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany at the race track in Mugello, Italy 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Luca Bruno