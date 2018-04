German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Scuderia Ferrari leads the pack at the start of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29, 2018. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Sahara Force India F1 Team celebrates with his team members after the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamiton on Sunday won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas lost the lead with two laps to go due to a punctured tire.

Taking advantage of the situation, Hamilton grabbed his 63rd career win and his first in 2018.