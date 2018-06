Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen, of Scuderia Ferrari, in action during the 2018 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, on June 24, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen, of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, on his way to taking second place at the 2018 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the 2018 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) won the French Grand Prix on Sunday, retaking the overall top spot in the 2018 drivers' standings from German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who finished fifth.

In second place was Max Verstappen of the Netherlands (Red Bull), while Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) completed the podium and Australia's Daniel Ricciardo came fourth.