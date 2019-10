Britain's Lewis Hamilton (c), driving for Mercedes, on the winner's podium with Germany's Sebastian Vettel (l), with Ferrari, and Finland's Valtteri Bottas (r), also with Mercedes, after Hamilton won the Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City on Oct. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Guasco

Britain's Lewis Hamilton, driving for Mercedes, on Sunday won the Mexican Grand Prix, the 18th Formula One race of the season.

Although Hamilton is handily leading the world F1 competition this year, he will have to wait at least until next weekend to clinch his sixth world title, possibly in Austin, Texas, where the US Grand Prix, the second-from-last race of the circuit, will be held.