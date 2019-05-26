German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Scuderia Ferrari and British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (front) leads the pack of cars during the first lap of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday strengthened his grip on the top spot of the 2019 standings with a hard-fought win in the Monaco Grand Prix.

This is Hamilton’s third triumph in Monaco, following his successes in 2008 and 2016.