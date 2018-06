Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying session at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) on Saturday won the pole position for the French Grand Prix.

The current world champion earned his third pole of the season, and will start first on Sunday at the Paul Ricard circuit with the aim of recovering the lead in the Formula One standings from Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who is just one point ahead.