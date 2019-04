British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP lifts his first place trophy after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP reacts after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14,l 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP sprays champagne on third placed German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP stands on the podium next to second placed Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (L) of Mercedes AMG GP and third placed German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL