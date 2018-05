British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP leads the pack during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, his second victory in a row after winning the Azerbaijan GP.

Hamilton clocked in with a time of one hour, 35 minutes and 29.972 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, over 20 seconds ahead of fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland.