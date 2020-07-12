Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on Sunday, his first of the 2020 season.
A handout photo made available by the FIA of British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP wearing a protective face mask as he talks to journalists after taking the pole position in the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria in Spielberg, Austria, 11 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JOE KLAMAR / FIA/F1 HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by the FIA of British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP celebrating with team members after taking the pole position in the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria in Spielberg, Austria, 11 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FIA/F1 HANDOUT
