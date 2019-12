British Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (front L) leads the pack at the start of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

- British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

(L-R) Second placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP and third placed Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari on the podium after the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Sunday clinched the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix held at the Yas Marina circuit to wrap up his successful sixth year in style.

“I am proud and super grateful to this team, thank you to everybody here and back home. This car is a work of art," Hamilton, who had already secured his sixth F1 title last month, told the F1 media afterward.