British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (C) leads the pack after the start of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (C), second placed German driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L), and his third placed Finnish teammate Kimi Raikkonen celebrate on the podium during the award ceremony of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAMAS KOVACS

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP wins the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAMAS KOVACS

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) on Sunday won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the sixth time of his career, increasing his lead in the 2018 driver standings to 24 points ahead of his German rival Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).

Four-time world champion Hamilton started from pole and finished with a commanding 17.123-second lead over Vettel, 20 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (Ferrari), earning his second straight win and his fifth this season after 12 of 21 races.