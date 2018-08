Dortmund's Marco Reus (C) reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund in Hannover, Germany, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA/EFE

Hannover's Iver Fossum (L) in action against Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund in Hannover, Germany, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA/EFE

Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund in Hannover, Germany, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA/EFE

Dortmund's Thomas Delaney (L) in action against Hannover's Miiko Albornoz during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund in Hannover, Germany, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA/EFE

Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) in action against Hannover's Linton Maina during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund in Hannover, Germany, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA/EFE

Borussia Dortmund was unable to go beyond a 0-0 tie in its match here Friday against Hannover 96, in which the away side saw two shots bounce off the posts.

With the tie, Dortmund risks losing their lead in the Bundesliga, earned in a 4-1 opening day route of RB Leipzig.