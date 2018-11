Formula One Group Chairman and CEO, Chase Carey attends a press conference announcing Vietnam the twenty second country in the world to be hosting the Formula One Grand Prix in 2020, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung speaks during a press conference announcing Vietnam the twenty second country in the world to be hosting the Formula One Grand Prix in 2020, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Formula One Group Chairman and CEO, Chase Carey (3-L), Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (C) together with delegates watch the future racing map on a big screen during a press conference announcing Vietnam the twenty second country in the world to be hosting the Formula One Grand Prix in 2020, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi will be the venue of a Formula 1 Grand Prix from Apr. 2020, the motor sports organisation and city authorities said on Wednesday.

The announcement is the first new race to be unveiled by Liberty Media, which took on ownership of the sport at the start of 2017.