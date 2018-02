(L-R) Silver medal winner Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, gold medal winner Frida Hansdotter of Sweden, bronze medal winner Katharina Gallhuber of Austria pose during the venue ceremony of the Women's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Katharina Gallhuber of Austria in action during the Women's Slalom first run at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Gold medal winner Frida Hansdotter of Sweden celebrates during the venue ceremony for the Women's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA reacts during the second run of the Women's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden reacts during the second run of the Women's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Sweden's Frida Hansdotter on Friday won the gold medal in the women's slalom, as the USA's Mikael Shiffrin, widely predicted to add to her medals haul at the PyeongChang Winter Games, failed to secure a podium finish and retain her Olympic title.

Hansdotter scored a solid 1:38.63, placing second in both runs, ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who was just 0.05 seconds slower overall.