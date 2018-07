Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta of Vissel Kobe greets team supporters after his debut in a J.League match against Shonan Bellmare in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR/JAPAN OUT

Spanish forward Fernando Torres of Sagan Tosu (C) dribbles in a J.League soccer match against Vegalta Sendai at Best Amenity Stadium in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR/JAPAN OUT

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (L) of Vissel Kobe in a J.League match against Shonan Bellmare in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR/JAPAN OUT

Spanish players Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres had an unfortunate debut on Sunday in the Japanese soccer league, with their respective teams suffering home defeats.

Former Barcelona midfielder Iniesta, who arrived on Wednesday in Japan to join Vissel Kobe, made his debut during his side's 3-0 defeat against Shonan Bellmare in the J1 League.