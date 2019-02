Real Madrid's Argentine head coach, Santiago Solari, oversees his players during a training session at the club's sports facilities in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari stressed Friday that perseverance was the only way to secure a place in his squad's starting lineup, adding that teamwork comes ahead of individualism, ahead of a key league match against bitter cross-town rival Atletico Madrid.

Solari made these remarks during a press conference when asked about the situation of Spain midfielder Francisco Alarcon, best known as Isco.