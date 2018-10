Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (C) puts up a shot past New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (R) during Opening Night in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 17 October 2018 EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Tim Hardaway contributed 31 points as leader of the attack of the New York Knicks, who beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-107 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday.

Hardaway, who played 29 minutes, had the support of Enes Kanter, who scored a double-double, with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Burke, who brought 15 points.