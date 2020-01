Houston Rockets guard James Harden celebrates during the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinal game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 6 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON M. SPRECHER

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden reached another milestone in his glittering professional career on Saturday by crossing his personal 20,000-point mark.

He achieved the feat at his home court, the Toyota Center in Houston (Texas), against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were defeated by the Rockets 139-109. EFE-EPA