James Harden scored 30 points and led the Houston Rockets attack on Tuesday, helping his team overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Golden State Warriors 95-92 and tie the Western Conference finals at 2-2.

The Rockets were able to regain home court advantage, having lost Game 1 at their Toyota Center.