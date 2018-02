Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (R) passes the ball past a defending Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Former basketball player Charles Oakley is seen sitting on court side in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (R) looks to pass past Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Brooklynettes dancers perform before the start of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Brooklynettes dancers perform a Chinese dance routine during a time out in play in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) tries to put up a shot past a defending Brooklyn Nets center Jahlil Okafor (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Houston Rockets guard James Harden scored 36 points and surpassed the 15,000 point-milestone in the Houston Rockets' 123-113 win against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

In 34 minutes of play, Harden shot 11-of-23 from the field, making 4 of 10 3-point attempts and all 10 free-throw attempts in his team's fifth straight victory.