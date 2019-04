Utah Jazz player Ricky Rubio of Spain (L) passes the ball against Houston Rockets player Clint Cappella (R) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game five at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets player James Harden reacts after a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game five at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz player Ricky Rubio of Spain (L) goes up against Houston Rockets player Chris Paul (R) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game five at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard James Harden once again scored decisively to take his team to a 100-93 win against the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs to take the best-of-seven series 4-1 at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

Harden, who was not in the best scoring form, missed 16 of his 26 shots from the field, including nine of 12 3-pointer attempts.