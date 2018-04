Utah Jazz player Jae Crowder (R) goes for a loose ball against Houston Rockets player Chris Paul (L) in the second half of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell (C) goes to the basket against Houston Rockets players Trevor Ariza (L) and Chris Paul (R) in the second half of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Rockets player Clint Capela (L) dunks the ball against Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert (R) in the first half of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell (R) tries to block a shot against Houston Rockets player Chris Paul (L) in the first half of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Rockets player James Harden (L) goes to the basket against the Utah Jazz in the first half of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Utah Jazz player Jae Crowder (R) fouls against Houston Rockets player James Harden (L) in the first half of their NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Houston Rockets star guard James Harden remained inspired with his offensive play and with 41 points led the attack of his team to beat the Utah Jazz 110-96 in the first match of the Western Conference semifinals best of seven series.

The second game will be played on May 2, on the same stage at the Houston Toyota Center, where the Rockets will start with a 1-0 lead.