(FILE) Houston Rockets guard James Harden warms up before the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game three between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

(FILE) Houston Rockets guard James Harden in action during their NBA game against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center in Washington DC, USA, Dec. 9, 2015. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW CORBIS OUT

(FILE) Houston Rockets guard James Harden looks to pass the ball in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game three between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets' star point guard James Harden won his first Most Valuable Player Award of the 2018 NBA regular season after his points beat that of Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James.

Harden, 28, also known by his nickname "The Beard", attended the 2017-18 NBA Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California in an off-white suit with black floral patterns and a pair of sunglasses.