National League Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals (C) holds up the trophy after winning home run ball during the All-Star T-Mobile Home Run Derby as teammates, Sean Doolittle (R) and Max Scherzer (L) cheer on at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

National League Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals poses with his All-Star T-Mobile Home Run Derby Trophy and his father, Ron, who pitched for him after winning the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

National League Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals follows through with his winning home run during the All-Star T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby on Monday ahead of the All-Star Game, out-hitting Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs in bonus time.

Harper came for the match wearing a headband resembling the District of Columbia flag, and a scarf with the American-flag wrapped around his right-sleeve, sending the 43,000-strong crowd wild as the Nats star man hit 19 homers compared to Schwarber's 18.