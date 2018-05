Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane before the Champions League game against Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 16, 2017, EFE-EPA/FILE/JuanJo Martín

England striker Harry Kane will captain his team at the 2018 Russia World Cup, head coach Gareth Southgate announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur center-forward, a prolific goalscorer for the north London side, was a favorite to take on the captaincy.