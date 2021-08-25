England captain Harry Kane on Wednesday confirmed he would remain at English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur this summer after weeks of rumors surrounding his future.
Tottenham's Harry Kane (L) reacts during the warm up for the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in London, Britain, 11 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Clive Rose
