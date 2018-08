England's Joe Hart reacts after the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group F soccer match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Oct. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed an initial two-year contract with Burnley, ending his 12 years with Manchester City, his new club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old international was transferred to the Italian Serie A Torino, and then to West Ham United over the last two seasons.