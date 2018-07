(FILE) Washington Wizards guard John Wall (L) dribbles the ball beside Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (R) during the second half of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Los Angeles Lakers' shooting guard Josh Hart on Tuesday was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, USA.

This is the second consecutive summer that the Lakers' point guard was named MVP following Lonzo Ball in 2017.