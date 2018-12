Barcelona defender Gerard Pique (d) celebrate with Luis Suarez (c) after scoring the team's fifth goal in their 5-0 blowout over Levante in Valencia on Dec. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Biel Aliño

Barcelona striker Leo Messi (r) vies for the ball with Levante's Erick Cabaco in Barca's 5-0 blowout victory in Valencia on Dec. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Levante midfielder Jose Campaña (c) vies fot he ball with Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets (l) and the latter's Brazilian teammate, Arthur (r), on Dec. 16, 2018, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Biel Aliño

A triple by Barcelona striker Leo Messi helped obliterate Levante 5-0 at Ciutat de Valencia stadium on Sunday, with Luis Suarez helping the Argentine out with great attacking expertise.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde had to shift his deployment to 3-5-2 after Nelson Semedo sustained a knee injury earlier in the day and had to be scrubbed.