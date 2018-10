Leverkusen's Kai Havertz (R) in action against Dortmund's Manuel Akanji (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Juventus' Emre Can (L) and Napoli's Piotr Zielinski in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Germany midfielder Kai Havertz and defender Antonio Rudiger were out of the list announced by their national team coach Joachim Low on Monday for the upcoming game of the UEFA Nations League, while midfielder Emre Can was included.

The midfielder of Bayer Leverkusen was excluded due to a knee injury suffered during his side's match against Freiburg on Sunday, while the defender of Chelsea has a groin problem.