Nick Calathes (L) of Panathinaikos defends a shot by Luka Doncic (R) of Real Madrid during a EuroLeague game between Panathinaikos Athens and Real Madrid in Athens, Greece, 24 November 2017. EPA-EFE/GEORGIA PANAGOPOULOU

Real Madrid’s Luka Doncic reacts during a EuroLeague Final Four semi-final game against CSKA Moscow in Belgrade, Serbia, 18 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly will select Luka Doncic with the third overall pick in this week's 2018 NBA draft if the Slovenian guard is still available.

Media reports on Tuesday night indicated the Hawks' brass have their sights set on the 19-year-old Real Madrid star, who last season became the youngest-ever player to win the Spanish league's Most Valuable Player Award.