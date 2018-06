NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (C) and the top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft pose together before the start of the draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (L) shakes hands with Luka Doncic from Slovenia, picked number three by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Atlanta Hawks on Thursday selected Slovenian guard Luka Doncic as number three in the NBA's Draft, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and will hand over their rights to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hawks in return get from the Mavericks the right to select number five.