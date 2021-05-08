Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid in London, Britain, 05 May 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/Neil Hall

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid in London, Britain, 05 May 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/Neil Hall

Real Madrid’s forward Eden Hazard apologized to his teammates for laughing with some Chelsea players following the Spanish teams 3-1 aggregate defeat to his former team in the Champions League semis.