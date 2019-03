Belgium's Eden Hazard during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Belgium and Russia at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Belgium's Youri Tielemans (R) celebrates with team mate Timothy Castagne (C) and Michy Batshuayi after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Belgium and Russia at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Belgium's Eden Hazard (R) celebrates with team mate Michy Batshuayi (L) after scoring a goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Belgium and Russia at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Belgium opened their qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 with a comfortable 3-1 home win against Russia on Thursday thanks to two goals from Eden Hazard.

The number one team in the world, according to FIFA’s rankings, started on the front foot before a vociferous home crowd at the King Boudewijn Stadium in the Belgian capital city.