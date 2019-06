A fan poses with a jersey of Real Madrid's new soccer player Belgian Eden Hazard prior his official presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Real Madrid fans queue outside Santiago Bernabeu stadium to attend the presentation of the team's new soccer player Belgian Eden Hazard in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Belgian attacking midfielder Eden Hazard gives his first press conference as a Real Madrid player on June 13, 2019, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Eden Hazard said here Thursday at his first press conference as a Real Madrid player that he does not consider himself a superstar yet but hopes to become one in the future.

"I'm not a Galactico. Not yet," the 28-year-old said, using the label for a group of expensive mega-stars including Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo (Luis Nazario de Lima), David Beckham and Robinho that Real Madrid signed between 2000 and 2005.