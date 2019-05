Chelsea FC's Gary Cahill is tossed in the air by team mates at the end of the the English Premier League soccer match against Watford FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea FC's David Luiz celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea FC's Ruben Loftus Cheek (C) scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea FC's Gonzalo Higuain (R) scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea FC's Eden Hazard in action during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford FC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard assisted on two goals Sunday in leading Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over visiting Watford in Premier League action.

Chelsea moved into third place, with 71 points, and has a one-point advantage over Tottenham Hotspur, which fell 1-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday, and five points ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, which is to play Brighton and Hove Albion later in the day.