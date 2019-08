Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen (bottom) in action against Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (up) during the friendly soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid in Salzburg, Austria, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The arrival of the much-awaited Eden Hazard as a new icon of Real Madrid’s new project leads an incomplete revolution that seems to be far from satisfying French coach Zinedine Zidane, who is waiting for more signings and departures.

Hazard is tipped to inherit the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo, as he did with the Portuguese star’s No. 7, but no one managed to fill his shoes, something mirrored in a catastrophic season.