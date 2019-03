Cyprus's Renato Joao Margaça (R) and Belgium's Youri Tielemans (L) fight for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying, Group I soccer match between Cyprus and Belgium, at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying, Group I soccer match between Cyprus and Belgium, at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Belgium's players celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying, Group I soccer match between Cyprus and Belgium, at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Eden Hazard marked his 100th appearance for Belgium by scoring the opening goal as Belgium beat Cyprus 2-0 in a Euro 2020 qualification match in Nicosia.

The Chelsea forward, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, fired in a curling shot with under 10 minutes played.