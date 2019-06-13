A fan poses with a jersey of Real Madrid's new soccer player Belgian Eden Hazard prior his official presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Real Madrid fans queue outside Santiago Bernabeu stadium to attend the presentation of the team's new soccer player Belgian Eden Hazard in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Eden Hazard has been officially presented as Real Madrid's newest player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Thursday.

The Belgium superstar was unveiled in the VIP box at the grounds in Madrid following a trouble-free medical check-up.