Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek (R) has his header saved by Wolverhampton Wanders goalkeeper Rui Patricio during their Premier League match at the Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) vies for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanders Jonny Castro (L) during their Premier League match at the Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Wolverhampton Wanders Raul Jimenez (c) scores the 1-0 goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match at the Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard on Sunday rescued Chelsea with his 1-1 late equalizer against visiting Wolverhampton in a Premier League matchday-30 contest held at Stamford Bridge.

With the draw, Chelsea retained the sixth spot in the standings, with 57 points, with a match in hand against Brighton and Hove Albion, corresponding to matchday-27, which was postponed due to the EFL Cup final that the London side lost on a penalty shootout to Manchester City.