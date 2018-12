Chelsea's Eden Hazard (C) wins a penalty as he is fouled during the Premier League soccer match between Watford FC and Chelsea at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Britain, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores the 1-2 goal during the Premier League soccer match between Watford FC and Chelsea at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Britain, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) reacts with team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta L) after he scores the 1-2 goal with a penalty during the Premier League soccer match between between Watford FC and Chelsea at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Britain, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

A double by the Belgian Eden Hazard led to Chelsea’s 2-1 victory against Watford on the last day of the Premier League’s first round.

The London team turned it around after a defeat to Leicester and draws with Arsenal and Brighton, which placed the team fourth in the competition, led by Liverpool.