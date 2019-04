Chelsea striker Eden Hazard (in blue) scores a goal against West Ham United during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday, April 8. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Jorginho (L) and Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United vie for the ball during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday, April 8. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring a goal against West Ham United during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday, April 8. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Eden Hazard scored a spectacular goal in the first half and added an insurance marker in the dying seconds to lead Chelsea 2-0 over West Ham United here Monday in a London derby.

The victory lifts the Blues to third place in the Premier League - the penultimate Champions League spot - with 66 points from 33 matches.