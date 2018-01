Chelsea's Eden Hazard (L) celebrates with teammate Willian (2-L) after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC in Brighton, Britain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (2-R) celebrates after scoring his second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC in Brighton, Britain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea's Eden Hazard (C) scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC in Brighton, Britain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Defending champions Chelsea on Saturday defeated hosts Brighton & Hove Albion 0-4 in the 24th round of Premier League, earning the first win in 2018.

Five of Chelsea's players were out of action; the injured Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Thibaut Courtois, as well as sanctioned Alvero Morata and Pedro Rodriguez, both of whom were sent off during the draw against Norwich in the FA Cup.